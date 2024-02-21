Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Rookie wants to make a splash with Walkinshaw Racing

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 22 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S the youngest driver in this year's Supercars grid but there's no doubting that Ryan Wood has the capability to make an impact at the upcoming Bathurst 500.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.