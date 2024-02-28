Couple celebrates first wedding anniversary after four years of marriage

THEY'VE been together for a decade and married for four years, but Aron and Georgia Quinn are still yet to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
But this year, that's all set to change.
And that's because their official wedding date has finally come back around on our calendars, and at long last they can lawfully laud their leap year love.
Exchanging vows under the shade of a large tree at the Macquarie River, surrounded by their closest family and friends, and their son Leo, the pair exchanged vows four years ago.
Married on February 29, 2020, the couple chose the leap year day for their nuptials, making their anniversary a once-every-four-year event.
This decision was made for a multitude of reasons.
"It was a two-parter. One; I thought it would just be really special and very unique, and two; it lined up with the time we were going to get married anyway, and then we were like 'let's just do it on this day'," Mr Quinn said.
"We thought it'd be a fun way to keep our marriage exciting. Plus, it's easier to remember, and a good way to save money," he added jokingly.
Little did Mr Quinn know though, that even on their official anniversary date, that he would be able to save even more money, as he will be spending it solo.
With the pair both having to work during the day, the only time left to commemorate the occasion was the later evening hours.
But in a cruel twist of fate, Mrs Quinn was gifted tickets to a comedy show at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on the night of February 29.
"So, I guess the next real celebration is in 2028," Mr Quinn said.
But this ability to compromise, to be malleable and adaptable, is something that the pair believe to be some of the keys to a lifetime of love, as well as one other important thing.
"Patience - we only officially celebrate our anniversary once every four years," Mr Quinn said.
"And, don't sweat the small stuff, and never stop being curious about each other," Mrs Quinn added.
Even though the couple don't have any concrete plans to commemorate their love on their special day, they are hoping to find little ways to make up for it in the future.
According to the duo, this will most likely involve ordering in their favourite foods, or a surprise breakfast in bed.
But overall, the most important thing to the pair is all about finding ways to make each day different from the last, instead of putting all the emphasis on special occasions.
"Every day is special with Georgia. We don't need a calendar to remind us of that," Mr Quinn said.
"We're really just making up the rules as we go along, and that's the best part," Mrs Quinn added.
In addition to the pair finally reaching their official anniversary, they are also expecting another baby boy, due in May 2024, and have recently purchased their first home.
