Old pony learns new tricks, lands 'great opportunity' for young rider Caley

SHE'S not even 12 years old yet, and young Caley McKellar is gearing up to tackle Royal Randwick during the 2024 Autumn Carnival.
Caley has ridden horses all of her life, and wouldn't want to be doing anything else.
From pony club, to showjumping and sporting, Caley loves all aspects of riding, but there's something new she's added to her resume - pony races.
The Pony Race series is run by Thoroughbred Industry Careers in conjunction with Pony Club Australia, and offers kids the opportunity to tear up the race track on their trusty steeds.
And after finishing second in her qualifying race on Australia Day at Warwick Farm, Caley is now set for the big smoke.
"Mum was on Facebook and she looked at this and she was trying to keep it secret because she didn't know if it was safe," Caley said.
"So she talked to one of our friends who's a racing trainer and she said it would be absolutely safe.
"So we signed up the first year and made it through the first year, and this is the second year we've made it all the way through."
Caley will be riding her beautiful horse Belle in the final, who she has competed on in a range of events for the past three years.
And while she may be 24 years old, Belle still has plenty of speed and agility left in those legs.
"She's amazing," Caley said.
Last year was the first time the Thoroughbred Industry Careers National Pony Race Series was run, and after finishing in second place in the inaugural running of the race, Caley is hoping to go one better.
But ultimately, she's just excited to be part of the series and to have a good time doing what she loves, riding her horse.
"It's such a great feeling," she said.
"It's amazing to have such an opportunity like that at such a young age."
While she hasn't been given a date yet, Caley has been ripping around the paddock on Belle in preparation for the final, which will be held one day over the Autumn Carnival in April.
She will be competing against riders who qualified in races at Eagle Farm, Moonee Valley, Western Australia, Cold Coast, Warwick Farm and Morphettville.
And she's the only competitor from the Bathurst region and Pony Club Zone 3 taking on kids from around the country.
While the event is a competitive race, and gets the riders' adrenaline pumping, Pony Racing isn't all about speed.
It's about each individual riding to their ability, having control of their pony at all times, hands-on horse care off the track, and more.
The initiative also provides kids with a glimpse into the life of the thoroughbred industry, and an opportunity to explore different career opportunities.
This is something Caley is already thinking about, after her involvement in the series.
