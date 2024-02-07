Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our People

Title winner, administrator, proud father: Weal honoured by Bulldogs

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 7 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of the Bathurst Bulldogs' most prominent and accomplished families has added another accolade to their name after Bruce Weal was awarded life membership to the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.