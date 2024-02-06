Youthful prospects and region's recent arrivals among Group 10 selections

THERE are plenty of new faces among the Group 10 senior men's representative outfit looking to restore pride in the blue jersey during their upcoming clash with Group 11 at Wellington.
Just seven players from the 2023 side have been named for the game on February 17, giving coach Graeme Osborne a new-look group to work with as Group 10 attempts to avenge last year's big loss.
One of the things that stick out in this year's Group 10 squad is the number of younger additions to the rep side.
It's a change that has Osborne excited not only for this year's representative fixture but for those in the years to come.
"We had some conversations with the Western Rams coach, Kurt Hancock, and what he'd like to see forming part of the Group 10 team to aid his selection for the Rams," he said.
"He's seen a couple of the younger players in the halves play before and we've aligned to pick them for the future. We'd like to see them have an opportunity to put their foot forward, and 'Hank' has coached quite a few of them before in the Rams.
"Young Kayden Hoad from Hawks played rep footy with him, Ryan Manning was in last year's side but was out with injury, Riley Dukes has only been back playing footy for a couple of years but has been great on the wing and gets your sets moving along pretty good.
"Connor Vardanga is a great back rower with the Hawks team who took out the under 18s comp last year. It's a great mix."
Osborne has also noticed a change in the atmosphere around the representative fixture - for the better.
He believes the change of date, from May to February, has greatly aided player availability for the game and there's a greater level of anticipation for the 2024 encounter.
"Although it's early and most clubs have been training for no more than a month, it gives those individuals who were on the edge of thinking about playing a chance to concentrate on it," he said.
"Last year we saw a number of people pull out with injuries and other reasons, and I don't think there was enough focus on the real reason for a rep game - and that's the fact that this is a trial for Western Rams jumpers ahead of the Country Championships.
"I'd say with been a bit lackadaisical over the last three to four years with our focus on rep footy and people have got out of it too easily. I think there's been a bit of a change of heart."
Mudgee Dragons' Clay Priest and Bathurst Panthers' Brady Cheshire were in line for Group 10 selection but their ongoing suspensions from the previous Peter McDonald Premiership season left them unable to play.
Tom Lemmich's place in the team will also be dependent on the outcome of the Panther player's ongoing trial with the Melbourne Storm, while it remains to be seen whether Orange CYMS signing Ryan Kelly will be in the area at the time of the match.
However, whatever the makeup of the final team will be it's sure to contain a wealth of experienced players ready to lead the younger crew around.
"There's a couple of Group 11 boys there, Mitch Andrews and Josh Merritt, and there's a few older heads like Jack Buchanan," he said.
"There's a few players we had from Blayney and Cowra who unfortunately have moved on and we can't select them ... [but] we haven't missed anybody from last year's team who went on to put their foot forward.
"The younger players will gain great experience from the older heads, and it doesn't get much better than Jack. He'll be a good asset for the younger blokes."
Group 10 will have a pair of training sessions on February 7 and 14 ahead of the clash with Group 11 at Wellington.
GROUP 10: Mitch Andrews, Caleb Wardman, Nick Booth, Aaron Mawhinney (Bathurst St Pat's), Riley Cheshire, Jake Betts, Jed Betts, McCoy White, Josh Merritt, Tom Lemmich (Bathurst Panthers), Riley Dukes, Elias Dukes (Lithgow Workies), Dave West, Pacey Stockton, Jack Beasley, Cody Godden (Mudgee Dragons), Jack Buchanan, Dylan Kelly, Ryan Griffin (Orange CYMS), Ryan Manning, Lachlan Lawson, Kayden Hoad, Connor Vardanga, Matt Boss (Orange Hawks)
