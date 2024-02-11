Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

There's a snake in my ... kitchen? 'And it scared the life out of me'

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 12 2024 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IMAGINE IT, you're tired from battling COVID, and you start to make your way to bed after a long day. As you walk through your kitchen, you catch a glimpse of something in the corner of your eye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.