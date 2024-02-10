Could eight-year-old Ava Staff be Bathurst's biggest Taylor Swift fan?

AT JUST eight years old, Ava Staff might just be Taylor Swift's biggest fan.
Along with her mum, dad and auntie, Ava will be attending The Eras Tour on Sunday, February 25, at Sydney's Accor Stadium, and the four fans have been busily preparing for the concert for months.
And these preparations all started well before the tickets went on sale.
According to Ava's dad, Thomas Staff, there was a military-like operation planned and undertaken on the day of ticket sales.
Eight screens and eight hours later, they were able to secure four seats.
But, this was all a surprise to Ava, until her Taylor Swift themed birthday party, when she was gifted the tickets in front of her friends and family - and her reaction, priceless.
And like Taylor Swift, with her favourite number '13', number 8 proved to be the lucky one for Ava - at eight years old, with eight screens, and after eight hours, she got her wish to go to The Eras Tour.
Since snagging seats, the four fans have been hard at work making friendship bracelets, and at their last count, they have made more than 100 beaded bangles to wear to the concert.
According to Ava, she has been a huge Swiftie ever since she can remember, and her quality taste in music is all thanks to her mum and dad.
Of the entire Taylor Swift discography, Ava said her favourite song is Look What You Made Me Do, especially the part where Swift says 'I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she's dead.'
And even though her favourite song is the lead single from the Reputation album, Ava said that Red (Taylor's Version) is her favourite album overall.
"It's the kindest one," she said.
But for the concerts, she will be embodying the 'Lover' era, by wearing a sparkly pink dress, with shimmering silver cowboy boots.
Her mum will be embodying 'Reputation', and her auntie will be glittering in gold for the 'Fearless' era.
As for her dad, he will be wearing red to match Ava's favourite album, and he will be wearing the number '87' jersey, and embracing the look of Taylor's current boyfriend.
"I'm going to go with the Travis Kelce vibe, so I've got the jersey and I've got the hat," Mr Staff said.
Being a huge Taylor Swift fan himself, Mr Staff said he was extremely excited to experience his first ever live Swift concert this year, especially considering he will be able to do so alongside his daughter.
"I think it's pretty special," he said.
"She is my favourite artist, and I think last year I listened to about 70,000 minutes of Taylor, and it will be a wonderful thing to experience with Ava and her mother."
