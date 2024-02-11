Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Saints siblings take down Rugby: Brien brothers unleash mayhem

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 11 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BROTHERS Cooper and Bailey Brien led the way for St Pat's Old Boys as the club overcame Rugby Union by 18 runs to take out their Bonnor Cup semi-final clash at Wade Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
'The culture is starting to come back': Early signs positive for CSU Rugby
CSU players at pre-season training. Picture supplied.
The club are trying to bounce back from a poor 2023 season.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.