Throwback gallery: It was March 2014 and the city continued to party hard

March 2014 saw a variety of celebrations in the community. There was a morning tea to celebrate International Women's Day, the ladies of the Railway Tennis Club and Wattle Club gathered to celebrate multiple birthdays and the annual Rockley Rodeo kept crowds entertained. The Assumption School held its St Paddy's Day markets, Alyce Wright celebrated her 21st and 800 people took part in the Bathurst District Relay for life.

