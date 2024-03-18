Throwback gallery: It was March 2014 and the city continued to party hard

From the Western Advocate, March 2014.
March 2014 saw a variety of celebrations in the community. There was a morning tea to celebrate International Women's Day, the ladies of the Railway Tennis Club and Wattle Club gathered to celebrate multiple birthdays and the annual Rockley Rodeo kept crowds entertained. The Assumption School held its St Paddy's Day markets, Alyce Wright celebrated her 21st and 800 people took part in the Bathurst District Relay for life.
- Purple cake to celebrate
A MORNING tea was held at Walshaw Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. More than 100 people attended the event, which was organised by Bathurst Regional Council and focused on the theme of Inspiring Change.
- Trio of birthday girls
THE ladies of the Railway Tennis Club and Wattle Club gathered to celebrate the recent birthdays of three members. After their weekly tennis game, the ladies enjoyed a delicious luncheon around midday to mark the joint celebration.
- Crowds flock to rodeo
THERE was plenty of fun and excitement to be had at the annual Rockley Rodeo, which was held on March 9. Hundreds of people poured into the Rockley Showground to watch cowboys and cowgirls do their best to impress.
- Market day for school
THE Assumption School held its annual St Paddy's Day Markets at the St Patrick's Sporting Club.
- Hope shines over stormy weather
DARK clouds and the prediction of rain did not deter almost 800 people from taking part in the annual Bathurst and District Relay for Life.
- Witches and Woody join the celebrations
ALYCE Wright had a wonderful night when her family and friends gathered to help her celebrate her 21st birthday.
