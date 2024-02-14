Dubbo magistrate was taken to hospital after being hit by car outside court house

A DUBBO magistrate was hit by a car outside the city's court house earlier this month, it has been confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Brisbane Street, Dubbo at about 9.10am on Thursday, February 1, 2024 following reports a man had been hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the magistrate before he was taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Holden Captiva - a 21-year-old man - was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.
The Chief Magistrate Office told Dubbo's Daily Liberal the Judge is aware of the incident and noted that it was an accident and not targeted.
"Judge is pleased to say the magistrate involved received only minor injuries, from which he is recovering," a spokesperson said.
Officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
