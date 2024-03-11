Viva Eats offering free, high-quality meals delivered to your door

IT'S important to eat well, but it's not always easy to access high-quality food, with people sometimes facing physical or financial barriers.
That's where Viva Eats can help.
The hospitality program, coordinated by Vivability, already provides around 50 free meals a week to people in need in the Bathurst community.
Now, there is capacity to expand the program, and chief executive officer Nick Packham is inviting people to reach out if they want to be included.
"People can actually refer someone who may need assistance with food," he said.
The meals will be prepared at Café Viva in its newly renovated kitchen.
Mr Packham said Viva Eats staff prepare the meals on Wednesdays and then deliver them to the clients.
They will receive a tasty and nutritious hot meal, which can be eaten fresh or stored to eat later, as well as a dessert.
"The food will be prepared on site. It comes packaged," Mr Packham said.
"If anyone is wanting to self-refer or refer someone they know that could benefit from a couple of meals that we could drop off to them, we'd certainly be happy to receive those referrals."
Viva Eats employs people with disabilities and the free meal service is a way for them to work on their hospitality skills, all while giving back to their community.
"Viva Eats supports people with disabilities at full rates of pay," Mr Packham said.
"That program is specifically for people who are interested in working in the hospitality sector."
Anyone interested in the free meal service can contact Vivability on 6301 9502, with expressions of interest are being accepted now.
"People can contact us now and just say they are wanting to refer someone to Viva Eats, and we'll get some meals out to them every Wednesday," Mr Packham said.
