Rossi on deck, as race fans meet their idols at Track to Town

A BIG crowd descended on the Bathurst CBD on Thursday, as motor racing fans got the opportunity to meet their favourite drivers.
The Track to Town brought the Bathurst 12 Hour drivers down from Mount Panorama, into the middle of the city, as they signed autographs, posed for photos and chatted to fans.
And while there were drivers from all over the world competing in this year's event, there were also fans from all across the globe in Bathurst too.
Alessandro Bessi, an Italian man originally from Milan, was in Bathurst on Thursday, hoping to meet MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who is set to compete in his second consecutive 12 Hour.
And Mr Bessi was over the moon when his dream become a reality, posing for a photo and getting the hallowed autograph of the Italian superstar driver.
Glen Clifton came from the Sunshine Coast for the race. He's a huge fan and has been coming to Bathurst for the event for years.
"I like the format and the GT3 cars," he said.
"The fact it's held over 12 hours, it's a good length of entertainment and the calibre of the fans, I really enjoy it."
James Carne is also a big fan, he had his special team shirt on for the Track to Town and was hoping to meet some of his favourite drivers.
He wore his SunEnergy T-shirt especially for the event.
Scott Barrett was among the fans lining up, and said he was hoping to meet Rossi.
"I met him last time," he said.
Jarrod Graniero and his brother Jacob made the trip up from Liverpool, in Sydney's south-west, and said he likes the different cars that are in action for the 12 Hour, compared to the 1000.
Steven Bocskor and some of his mates made the trip from Melbourne.
He's been to Bathurst plenty of times for both the 12 Hour and 1000, but currently prefers the former.
