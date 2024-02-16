Want to be part of the upcoming Volunteer Expo? Let us know

The Western Advocate will be focusing each month on volunteers and the organisations that rely on them.
The Neighbourhood Centre is a diverse and welcoming service for people who live in the Bathurst Regional area of NSW.
We also have a service in Oberon.
We originated as a purely volunteer service 47 years ago and, since then, we have received funding to provide various programs and events.
Some of these are: Tech Tutoring, Homework Club, Literacy Tuition, Youth Collective, DCaf, Learner Driver Program, Form Help, Bubs and Toddlers Group, school holiday workshops.
Each of these programs is supported by our wonderful volunteers.
Currently we have volunteer vacancies and we encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering to contact us.
We host a monthly Volunteer Managers Network and we invite volunteer organisations to join us. There is no cost for this service.
The network meets via Zoom on the third Tuesday of each month at noon.
The network's aim is to increase volunteer organisations' capacity to engage and support their volunteers.
We can provide information about a range of topics, depending on the needs of volunteer managers.
Meetings include guest speakers, information and support, and case studies.
We also organise a regular volunteer blog.
It is National Volunteer Week in May. National Volunteer Week 2024 will recognise the diverse passions and talents everyone brings to the act of volunteering.
Our Volunteer Network is organising a Volunteer Expo to be held on Tuesday, May 21 at Bathurst RSL Club.
We encourage local volunteer organisations to contact us so they can be included in this event.
For more information, please contact The Neighbourhood Centre. You can phone us on 6332 4866, call in at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst (or 12 Ross Street, Oberon) or check out our Facebook page or Go Volunteer.
