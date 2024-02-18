Simply the best: Denison College recognises its high achievers

THE best of the best from Denison College were acknowledged for their academic prowess at the school's Outstanding High Achievers Reception held recently.
The reception, inside the engineering building at Charles Sturt University, recognised students from Kelso High and Bathurst High campuses.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said the evening highlights the power of shared courses and the opportunities that brings for students.
"The event has evolved over the years," he said.
"It was previously only year 12, but we now celebrate our highest three students from years seven, eight and nine from each campus based on their GPA [grade point average] across all of their courses and assessments.
"It means they are the best of the best."
Mr Barwick said they celebrate the top 10 students for years 10 and 11 and the reason for that is to encourage a real push for highest band HSC results.
He said there are three categories in year 12: those who achieve a band 6, which is in the top 10 per cent of the state; students who get an incredible HSC across the board - who have four or more band 5s and get a great ATAR; and students who get band 6s and get an incredible ATAR.
Mr Barwick said last year was a great year for the college and HSC results, with Bathurst High recognised as a high performing school.
"And I'll say proudly some of the courses were studied at Kelso High, and that's the power of the college, that kids who got such a great ATAR did courses at both sites," he said.
Mr Barwick said parents were thrilled to hear about where year 12 students were heading in 2024, which course they were studying and at which university.
The keynote speaker during the evening was Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon, who shared her experiences as she encouraged students to follow their passions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.