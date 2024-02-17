Fans have a prime view for a massive weekend of racing

THEY'VE been coming to the Bathurst 12 Hour for more than six years and 2024 might be the best one yet for Ranald Kennard and Melanie Guyatt.
The Batemans Bay pair made the trip to Mount Panorama for the annual endurance race, opting to camp out at the paddock campgrounds.
They've both been to the Bathurst 1000 over the years, but it's the 12 Hour that they prefer.
"It's usually better racing and it's a lot easier to get a campsite," Mr Kennard said.
"It's definitely a different crowd to the 1000."
When asked who'd they think would take honours in the main race on Sunday, Ms Guyatt said Mercedes.
"Either that or a German [manufacturer]," she said.
Her tip is most likely on the money, as eight of the 18 teams in class A are driving Mercedes-made cars, while 17 of the 18 teams have their engines manufactured by German-based firms.
They both opted to not set their marquee up before the Track to Town on Thursday, but by the time they returned there was only one spot left.
But there's no doubt they'll be enjoying a great view, set up right next to the Chase.
Sunday's main race will get underway at 5.45am and will last, as the name suggests, 12 hours.
