Habul's partnership will help put Bathurst on global stage

IN 2020 US-based race driver and businessman Kenny Habul fulfilled a childhood dream when he purchased a home on Conrod Straight.
Since then his love of the city has continued to grow - winning the Bathurst 12 Hour twice certainly helps - but there's plenty beyond Mount Panorama that Habul appreciates about Bathurst.
That love of the city's culture, food and scenery has seen Habul become an official ambassador of the city.
In the midst of Sunday's latest edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour it was announced that Habul would sport the Bathurst Regional Council logo on his Mercedes-AMG at GT events around the world.
"I love it here and it is a little humbling honestly to be asked to be an official ambassador for the city," said Habul.
"It's special to me and my entire family. My favourite fish and chip shop, my favourite pub, my favourite bakery, they are all here and so different to anything in the (United) States or anywhere else in the world.
"We're really thankful to Bathurst. Everyone's made me feel so welcome. This property came up for sale a few years ago and it was always a dream for me to have something back here.
"My kids love it. There's lots of roos on our property and plenty of fruit trees. There's a nice small town, with nice people, so I'm happy to be here. I look forward to spending more time here and doing what I can to help."
Bathurst Regional Council mayor, Jess Jennings, made the ambassador announcement during a Mount Panorama luncheon.
"Kenny obviously has a passion for Australia and, in particular, his new home city of Bathurst," he said.
"It was big news when Kenny realised a boyhood dream and bought his own home on Conrod Straight at Mt Panorama a few years ago and he really has embraced the city ever since.
"In some respects he has been an unofficial ambassador for our city for many years and has been spruiking what we have to offer at races all over the world.
"Kenny is incredibly passionate and has already opened discussions with us on what else he can do for the city and we look forward to developing some of those ideas and hopefully seeing more of him and his family on a regular basis.
