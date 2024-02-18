Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Habul's partnership will help put Bathurst on global stage

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 19 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN 2020 US-based race driver and businessman Kenny Habul fulfilled a childhood dream when he purchased a home on Conrod Straight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.