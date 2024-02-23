Families and friends flock to miniature trains for the perfect weekend

UNDER a sunny Sunday sky, dozens of families and their friends made their way to the Bathurst Miniature Railway to soak up the best of the iconic offering.
Shortly after the event's mid-morning start on February 18, 2024, the que grew ten-fold as the miniature trains took their passengers on a glorious trip around the John Mathews sporting complex grass area.
After their mini ride, some took to having a picnic on the greenery, while others signed up for another trip around the area.
Scroll through the photos below to see who was out and about on the day.
The event, which has been run by the Bathurst Miniature Railway Society since 1977, runs every third Sunday of the month (weather permitting) from 10am to 2pm.
All passengers are required to wear inclosed footwear, with no thongs or open toe sandals allowed.
For more information about the event and upcoming dates, visit the Bathurst Miniature Railway Facebook page or website.
