From music to comedy, it's all just revving up | The arts

LIVE music is everywhere this Friday and Saturday nights, including Open Mic Night on Friday (February 23) from 7pm at Whiskey and Wags at 175 George Street; Live and Local in the Backyard on Friday (February 23) from 5pm at The Victoria; Eskimo Joe on Saturday (February 24) from 5pm at The Victoria; and Reckless Sunday Sessions on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at 1pm.