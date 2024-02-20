From music to comedy, it's all just revving up | The arts

BATHURST is on the world - car racing - stage, and our local theatre and music stages are top-notch, too.
Watching parts of the Bathurst 12 Hour on telly last weekend, I enjoyed all the drone shots of Bathurst, and the commentary moments when they listed the other reasons to visit town, including our museums, art galleries and entertainment.
***
THE return season of hilarious musical comedy Fast Cars wraps up tonight (Wednesday, February 21 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre).
It's a riotous romp about winners and losers, lovers and fighters and what happens when the will to win spins us out of control and away from the ones we love.
I've seen it three times now. It's just fun.
A big congratulations to SuperFest for weaving theatre into the program this week.
Tickets: BMEC, 6333 6161.
***
THE Wiggles (yes, the actual Wiggles) will be at Kings Parade tomorrow (Thursday, February 22) at 5pm, also as part of SuperFest.
A free autograph session for fans will follow the concert, featuring the entire 2024 Repco Supercars Championship grid.
***
OPENING nights at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery are quite the social event.
The opening night for Deborah Kelly: Creation this Friday (February 23, 6-8pm) will include an artist talk.
Creation is "a queer insurrectionary science fiction climate change religion, unfurling through years of collaborations across generations, identities, artforms and sites".
It will take over the whole gallery through until April 21.
Keep an eye out for the regular Sunday Sketch Sessions at the gallery too (including this Sunday, 10.30am to 12.30pm).
Contact 6333 6555.
***
BATHURST Theatre Company is bringing us the next radio play in the Mrs Hawke series, created by local writer Phil Sanders.
Mrs Hawke and the Angel Of Death is part two and follows their hit show Mrs Hawke Goes West.
It will be performed on Saturday, February 24 at 7pm at Keystone 1889, 99 Keppel Street.
***
THE Greens on William have returned to hosting Paint and Sip nights.
Join them this Friday (February 23 at 6pm) for a two-hour casual, hands-on class, where you'll be guided through the step-by-step process of creating your own masterpiece by an expert artist.
***
LIVE music is everywhere this Friday and Saturday nights, including Open Mic Night on Friday (February 23) from 7pm at Whiskey and Wags at 175 George Street; Live and Local in the Backyard on Friday (February 23) from 5pm at The Victoria; Eskimo Joe on Saturday (February 24) from 5pm at The Victoria; and Reckless Sunday Sessions on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at 1pm.
***
LOTS of comedy rolls into the Central West over the coming weeks.
Next Thursday (February 29), choose between Tommy Dean and Sarah Gaul at 6pm at Little Alberts at The Victoria or Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0 at 8pm at BMEC.
Nurse Georgie has been seen on Britain's Got Talent 2023 and is the winner of best comedy show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
She is coming to Bathurst following a sell-out season at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.
Nurse Georgie will also be at Orange Civic Theatre on Sunday, March 3.
The next comedy night at Factory Espresso Orange will bring us Dilruk Jayasinha and Tom Ballard on Friday, March 1 at 6.30pm and Saturday, March 2 at 6.30pm.
***
DIRECT from starring in Fast Cars, character comedienne Jude Bowler will bring her enticing and touchingly twisted, droll homage to the enigmatic Marlene Dietrich, Stage Fright Ein Kabarett, to Lithgow's Union Theatre (Saturday, March 16) and Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall (Saturday, March 23).
Follow this up with the second Lithgow Comedy Festival from March 22-24.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
