Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From music to comedy, it's all just revving up | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
Updated February 22 2024 - 11:32am, first published February 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Clockwise from top left) Deborah Kelly: Creation choir, 2022 (courtesy the artist from the exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery); The Wiggles; Mrs Hawke and the Angel of Death; Fast Cars at BMEC; Eskimo Joe at The Victoria.
(Clockwise from top left) Deborah Kelly: Creation choir, 2022 (courtesy the artist from the exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery); The Wiggles; Mrs Hawke and the Angel of Death; Fast Cars at BMEC; Eskimo Joe at The Victoria.

BATHURST is on the world - car racing - stage, and our local theatre and music stages are top-notch, too.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.