Bare to beautiful: new mural helping showcase what Bathurst has to offer

A BATHURST businessman and an artist walk into a boring laneway, put their brains together and leave behind a beautiful mural for the community to enjoy.
Peter Rogers has been on a mission for years to help promote the city he loves, and with the help of artist Callum Hotham, one of his ideas has finally come to fruition.
A mural highlighting the history of Bathurst, as well as some local faces, now brightens up the laneway exiting the Coles carpark along the wall of Macquarie Day Spa.
And Mr Rogers couldn't have asked for a better masterpiece or response from the community.
Around 200 people attended the unveiling of the mural, which has been called Eureka, and since then the project has continued to attract locals and even out-of-towners, after being included in the Australian Silo Art Trail.
"The atmosphere was electric and the positivity was unreal," Mr Rogers said.
" A lot of the people there were people who had done things for Bathurst.
"One guy who was there helped me sponsor the fossil museum. He's in a wheelchair now but her was there the other night and he's all pumped up ready to do more."
Mr Rogers had spent around three years trying to organise a mural in Bathurst with little success.
But then he was introduced to local talent Callum Hotham, who jumped at the opportunity to help Mr Rogers on his mission to brighten up and promote Bathurst.
Mr Hotham then went away to develop a theme - which incorporated Mount Panorama, the gold rush and some local faces - before the hard work began.
"Once Callum had his design and theme sorted out, he approached me to see if he could use two of my grandchildren and my wife as a grandmother in the mural to show how the Bathurst community has strong family ties," Mr Rogers said.
After receiving development application approval, the process began on the 48-metre long wall.
Through rain, hail and shine, Mr Hotham worked his magic, and the result is truly amazing.
Mr Rogers thanked everyone who helped throughout this project, and he hopes it helps advertise Bathurst and the beautiful city it is.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.