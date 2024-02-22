Broes looks to apply captaincy lessons to Twenty20 finale with Saints

WHEN Nic Broes comes into Friday night's Bonnor Cup final for St Pat's Old Boys he'll do so with three games of experience leading the Australian Capital Territory side.
The Bathurst all-rounder and Queanbeyan first grader is keen to take on Cavaliers in the Twenty20 decider after playing a big part in the ACT's impressive showing against New South Wales in their Toyota National Second XI contest.
Broes will come into the Wade Park clash on the back of a great individual performance for the capital squad, scoring 72 of the team's 9-134 (declared) before they kept NSW 55 runs short of that mark in the first innings.
Unfortunately wet weather on the final day prevented the match from reaching a conclusion.
It might not have gone down as a win on the scorebook but the first innings success for Broes was a special way to end his campaign with the ACT.
"I tinkered with a few things going into the last game. There were a few things that weren't going my way and I'd had a couple of similar dismissals in the games prior to the last one," he said.
"I worked a fair amount with dad and Jono [Dean, coach] just to change a couple of things, which worked. Unfortunately I hit a half tracker to cover on 70-odd but I was pleased to put together a decent innings.
"It was awesome to watch Scott Murn belt 141 at the other end. He's ended up with the second most runs in the 2nd XI competition."
Broes had made a number of starts with the bat throughout the tournament but hadn't quite been able to put together a half century effort until the NSW game.
However, it wasn't just his individual effort but also seeing tactical decisions pay off that pleased Broes.
"We were dictating terms throughout the game. When we had the top seven out they were probably still 100 behind, and even though the tail wagged a bit there we were always in control," he said.
"When you put a big first innings total on, which we were able to do, that puts you in command.
"Against Tassie in the previous game we had the opportunity to bat first there, but we found ourselves on the back foot quickly there, so we were keen to bat first and try to put the game on our terms early.
"It's unfortunate that the weather did what it did because it was going to be one hell of a day regardless. They were always going to try and chase down whatever total we set and the wicket was crumbling a bit."
Broes said captaincy of the territory side was never on his radar at the season's start.
"At the start of the year it wasn't something I'd thought about but there were a couple of conversations with Jono and the staff around what leadership plans might be," he said.
"I was absolutely honoured and pleased to get the gig. I learned a lot from a leadership point of view.
"When you're playing with and against top quality cricketers you need to be proactive and thinking ahead, trying to shift batsmen's plans from what they're trying to do. I loved the challenge."
His attention now turns towards his home region.
St Pat's Old Boys qualified for the Bonnor Cup final after an 18 run win over Rugby Union a fortnight ago.
Broes only picked up three runs in that semi-final, though he produced a restrictive 0-15 off his four overs with the ball.
He's keen to try and lift his game for the decider.
"I love coming back to playing with the guys. It's a way for me to relax my mind and have fun when I'm playing, and not caring too much about my own performance," Broes said.
"I want to be out there doing what I can to help the guys out, but it's just great getting back out there around the guys. We're really looking forward to Friday."
The final at Wade Park gets underway from 6.30pm.
