Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Broes looks to apply captaincy lessons to Twenty20 finale with Saints

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 22 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Nic Broes comes into Friday night's Bonnor Cup final for St Pat's Old Boys he'll do so with three games of experience leading the Australian Capital Territory side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Synthetic field and mini golf planned for multi-million dollar development
Preliminary design layout for the greyhound centre of excellence in Orange. Picture supplied
If built, it would be the first of its kind in the Central West.
William Davis

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.