Transport says work to start soon on closed lanes on Victoria Pass, acknowledges frustration

TRANSPORT for NSW has acknowledged frustration with the length of time that two lanes have been closed on the Great Western Highway near Mount Victoria.
The government agency says, however, that repair work on both will be starting in coming months.
It comes after criticism of the closed lanes from NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway and Bathurst Business Chamber board member and former transport company owner Graeme Burke.
"They're doing absolutely nothing with it," Mr Burke said. "Not a thing."
A spokesperson said Transport for NSW understands motorists' frustration "at the length of time it has taken to begin remediation work at two separate slope failures - upslope and downslope - at Victoria Pass".
"The area presents unique terrain challenges and we have had to do extensive survey investigations, while ensuring the safety of all road users," the spokesperson said.
"The upslope failure resulted in a single lane being closed in March 2022, and the downslope failure has seen a lane closure since July 2022.
"Following months of planning environmental work, we can announce that repair work on the westbound upslope failure is expected to start mid-year and will take about five months to complete, pending final design.
"Work on the westbound downslope failure is also expected to start mid-2024 and will take six months to complete, weather permitting."
The spokesperson said extreme weather events across NSW in 2021 and 2022 "left many areas of our road network damaged".
"Among the damaged areas were two slope failures on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass, which occurred during heavy rain in July 2022," the spokesperson said.
"Investigations following the rain identified a downslope embankment failure east of the Mitchells Causeway and an upslope cut failure west of Mitchells Causeway.
"Transport has carried out extensive investigation work including field and Lidar [light detection and ranging] surveys, and geotechnical investigations, to inform the final design.
"Planning has also taken into consideration the impact any remediation work would have on local fauna, flora, community and heritage.
"We thank motorists for their ongoing patience and urge them to continue to follow the direction of all signs and to drive to the conditions."
