Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Slow down or get pulled up, police warn drivers

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated February 23 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH more than 200 speeding infringements issued in the past eight days, the advice from police is simple.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.