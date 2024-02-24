Red Bull stampede: Triple Eight goes 1-2 in season opener at Bathurst

IT was the most clinical of performance that the Red Bull Racing team could have asked for.
Broc Feeney and Will Brown completed a 1-2 result for Triple Eight Racing in Saturday's opening race of the Bathurst 500 weekend to get the team's season off to a perfect start.
The Red Bull pair started the race on the front row and Feeney swapped places with pole-sitter Brown following the opening set of pit stops.
Brown was coming under fire from a charging Chaz Mostert towards the end of the race before the 40-lap race finished under safety car conditions.
Aaron Love crashed his Cooldrive Racing Mustang at The Cutting with three laps to go, which put an end to Mostert's challenge and forced him to settle for third.
Richie Stanaway and Cameron Hill rounded out the top five while the latter's teammate, Nick Percat, climbed two spots up to finish sixth and complete a great day out for Matt Stone Racing.
The result gave Feeney his first ever lead in the Supercars championship.
"It's been a pretty great couple of weeks for our team and we've rolled out really good this weekend. Both myself and Will have been really fast. To get pole and then 1-2 in the race is awesome," Feeney said.
"I'm chuffed for the team. They've put a big effort in to build two new cars this year. I'm pretty excited to see some orange [championship leader] numbers on the car tomorrow, and we want to keep them.
"We just want to have a real solid day tomorrow to try and get ourselves back to the front of pit lane. It's where everyone wants to be."
Brown, making his first start since coming across from Erebus Motorsport, said it was nice to complete the 1-2 finish.
"For me, I didn't roll out at the start of last season that great. I ended up building on it from there, so to have a great start out of the gate is really awesome," he said.
"Walking through the doors at Triple Eight and seeing the personnel and the experience they have has been fantastic. They've been giving me the things I need to be able to win, and it's great working with Broc."
Other drivers didn't have such a memorable day at the Mount.
Ryan Wood's Supercars debut didn't even last a single corner.
The New Zealander found himself in a four-wide situation on the approach to Hell Corner and contact from sent him into the wall.
James Golding was set to start his race from sixth spot on the grid but after stalling on the formation lap he was forced to start from pit lane.
Love's crashed at The Cutting on lap 24 but he managed to avoid bringing out the safety car by guiding his unruly Cooldrive Racing Mustang back to the garage.
Unfortunately he couldn't get the car going again when he crashed at the same spot with three laps to go, which forced the race to finish under yellow flag conditions.
It was also a day to forget for Tickford Racing's Cam Waters.
Waters was sitting outside the top 20 when he lost a wheel at turn two.
The wheel came close to hitting Mostert as it rolled back down the hill before coming to a rest against the wall.
