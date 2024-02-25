Brown takes his first championship lead following race two victory

HE got close to taste of victory with his new team during the opening race of the season but Triple Eight Racing's Will Brown didn't have to wait long to find out what a winning sensation felt like.
Brown finished runner-up to teammate Broc Feeney in Saturday's first race of the Bathurst 500 weekend and was able to go one spot better the following day.
He held off a challenge from Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert to not only take the win but also claim his first Supercars championship lead in the process.
Feeney had his chances of back-to-back success made a lot harder when he picked up a five second penalty.
He was judged to be at fault for a lap one incident where he contacted James Golding at The Chase and bumped the PremiAir Racing driver off the track.
After serving the penalty in pit lane Feeney made a late charge to try and complete another Red Bull Racing 1-2 finish but Mostert held onto the runner-up spot by 1.2 seconds.
Mostert and Golding got away brilliantly from second and fourth on the grid respectively, and they quickly took up the running on the approach towards Hell Corner.
Golding got bumped back down to eighth place after his contact with Feeney while the Red Bull driver got overtaken by his teammate Brown during the incident.
The leading trio of Mostert, Brown and Feeney stayed in that order after the opening round of stops but that wasn't the case after their second trips to pit lane.
Brown got the jump on Mostert out of the pits and managed to hold that spot all the way to the chequered flag, winning by 1.5 seconds.
"It's obviously awesome to sign with the team and win a race on my first weekend," Brown said.
"It was a tough race out there. It was hot, and Chaz was fast. I was a little bit nervous in the middle stint wondering if I was going to come back at him, and we came back fairly strong.
"It was an awesome race with a fair bit going on."
Mostert said that his pair of podium finishes at the Bathurst 500 are a confidence builder.
"It's a big morale boost for the whole team," he said.
"We know we can achieve what we want to do, and we want to keep these [Red] Bulls honest, but in saying that you've got to be realistic - there's so many track styles and tyres and things like that.
"But if you told me at the start of the weekend you could have two podiums I would have bought it. I'm stoked."
The entire race was completed under green flag conditions but the Mount still showed no remorse for a couple of drivers during race two.
Jordan Love tried his best to put a forgettable Saturday behind him but race two wasn't much better, as he contacted the wall at Reid Park and sustained damage to the left rear of his car.
Cameron Hill had enjoyed a fifth place finish in race one though he couldn't emulate that effort the next day.
Hill was spun out at the start of the race and had too much damage to get his car out of the garage.
Trouble also found rookie Ryan Wood once again.
The Walkinshaw driver was contacted at the race start - just like Saturday's event - and had to return to pit lane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.