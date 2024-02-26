Rich pickings for Mitch as he proves eight is great in BOIDC clash

ORANGE City players will be checking for Mitch Taylor under their bed in the immediate future, after he terrorised the home team at Wade Park on Saturday.
In what was day one of the 12th and final round of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket, Taylor bagged himself an incredible eight wickets, as St Pat's Old Boys claimed a first innings win.
Not only did Taylor take eight wickets, he dismissed the first eight Orange City batters.
Tim Hunt and Ryan Manning were both out for ducks, while skipper Ed Morrish (2), Shaun Kirby (1) and Tom Markey (1) only managed single figures.
Three of the four opening bats - Daniel Burchmore (12), James Goldston-Morris (31) and Brett Causer (12) - put on the best figures for the hosts.
Taylor made his return to the Saints squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, after he spent a year away from the sport.
In the chase, opener Andrew Brown hit an unbeaten 75 to help the Saints claim a first innings win.
At the end of the day, Saints were on 7-128, with the formidable Ben Parsons - who missed the first day of play - expected to bat at 10.
All eyes turned to Riawena Oval in Orange on Saturday for a potential grand final preview.
CYMS got the better of Cavaliers last time out, inflicting their first loss of the season back in December.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Cavs faltered early with openers Rory Kalnins and John Warrington going cheaply for 11 and 2 respectively.
When Cameron laird then departed for 19 alarm bells were ringing.
However a resilient knock of 71 off 136 balls from Max Powell steadied the ship and combined with some lower order resistance from Hugh Middleton (36), Tom Blowes (32) and Charlie Greer (34), saw Cavs reach a total of 248.
Harry Pearce then took a crucial wicket of CYMS star Joey Coughlan for 7 with the green and golds to resume on day two at 1-26.
