Put in an application for the chance to make a connection | State politics

APPLICATIONS for the 2024 Telstra Connected Communities Grant Program have opened.
In partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, grants of up to $10,000 are available to not-for-profits to help them build resilient, sustainable and liveable communities.
If you know of a community group or not-for-profit organisation that could use a hand, the Connected Communities Grant Program might be for them.
The program has three themes:
Funds will be available for new or existing not-for-profit programs to help them scale their impact to help more Australians in rural and regional areas become better connected.
Applications for the 2024 Telstra Connected Communities grant round opened at 9am on Tuesday, February 27 and will close at 5pm on Wednesday, March 27.
This round will make $200,000 available for applications of up to $10,000 each.
Successful grants will be announced in June 2024 and successful applicants will have 12 months to complete funded projects.
For more details on the Connected Communities Grant program, head to Telstra's website.
THERE has been a last-minute ticket release for the Premier's Gala Concerts being held during the NSW Seniors' Festival.
A limited number of tickets will be available by calling 9215 7500 and going online to the Ticketek website: premier.ticketek.com.au.
If you know anyone who has already received a ticket but can't attend, please encourage them to return the ticket so it can be used by someone who has missed out at this stage.
Simply email ticketing@iccsydney.com with your name, phone number, email address and seat information to let them know you would like to return your tickets and Ticketek will handle the rest.
You can still register for the livestream to watch the concert online at 2.45pm on Wednesday, March 13, with a link to watch to be sent directly to your email inbox on the morning of the concert: events.humanitix.com/2024-premier-s-gala-concerts-live-stream
