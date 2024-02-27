'A wonderful human': Tributes paid to Bathurst running identity

TRIBUTES are being paid to Bathurst running identity Stephen Jackson after his death following a car crash on Sunday morning.
His partner Jenn Arnold posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, February 27 that she and Mr Jackson had been "in a single car accident on our way home from Canberra to Bathurst".
"Both of us were airlifted to Canberra Hospital," Ms Arnold wrote.
"I'm recovering in hospital, however Stephen wasn't able to survive his injuries.
"After a lengthy surgery, Stephen passed away on Monday afternoon."
Ms Arnold wrote that Mr Jackson wanted to be an organ donor "and we're taking comfort in knowing that he's still helping others".
She said he was "a wonderful human" who was "loved dearly and will be missed deeply".
Mr Jackson - along with Ms Arnold - was a founder of the popular Saturday morning Bathurst parkrun and an organiser of the Mount Panorama Punish event.
In a series of tributes on Ms Arnold's Facebook post, Mr Jackson has been described as "one of a kind", an inspiring man who "was generous with his time and knowledge" and "an amazing man".
