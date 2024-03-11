Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mother's parenting skills slammed in court as she threatens to bash son

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
March 11 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MOTHER'S parenting skills have been questioned by a court after she threatened to bash her son at a home in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.