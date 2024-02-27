The best of city and country to clash at Eglinton Tennis Club

Eglinton captain-coach John Bullock his teams has what it takes to down the highly respected Northbridge Tennis Club in Saturday's annual Cup Challenge match.
To be held at the Eglinton Tennis Complex, the local team will feature Jeorge Collins, James Church, Matt Tree, Jason Molkentin, Dave Craft, Garth Hindmarch, John Bullock, Allyson Schumacher, David Smith, Bailey Honeyman, Curtis James Booth, Andrew Tree, Bryan Reiri, Brian Dwyer, Jason Honeyman and Leo Meares.
Booth, the club president, believes this year's selecting committee has picked its strongest line up in the cup's history.
"The tennis is going to be electrifying this Saturday, with both sides ready to wow the crowd with that champagne tennis flowing from all over the court," he said.
"The tennis is definitely going to turn heads."
Roger Giles, captain coach of the Northbridge side who helped organised the cup over ten years ago, believes like every other year, the clash between the two sides will be played in the true spirit of the game.
"Who would have ever thought that this is the eleventh year of the cup challenge," he said.
"It's simply amazing that the players in both camps continue year in year out to support their club and continue that arch rivalry tradition."
Well folks it's going to be a cracker of an annual Cup Challenge match this Saturday.
Match convenor Allyson Schumacher is asking all players to be out at the courts at 12pm sharp as we need to sweep the courts in preparation for the days play.
So come on Bathurst let's get out to Eglinton and support the biggest little club in the west, who is out to win the cup.
Let's keep that coveted cup on home soil.
Be there or be square.
Good hitting.
