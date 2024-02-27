Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The best of city and country to clash at Eglinton Tennis Club

By John Bullock
February 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eglinton captain-coach John Bullock his teams has what it takes to down the highly respected Northbridge Tennis Club in Saturday's annual Cup Challenge match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.