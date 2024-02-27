Majellan Bowling Club pays tribute to much-loved member Peter Naylor

The Majellan Bowling Club received the devastating news of the passing of one of the much loved members of the club, Peter Naylor. Peter was well admired by all at the club and received the honour of a life member with all he had done to keep the club going. It was an honour to play bowls with Peter and receive his mentorship, the line 'you only have to listen, son' will be remembered for all time. Rest in peace Peter you will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing you, til we meet again our friend. His funeral will be on Thursday, February 29, from 10am at the Assumption Church.

