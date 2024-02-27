Majellan Bowling Club pays tribute to much-loved member Peter Naylor

By: The Bowling Shark
The Majellan Bowling Club received the devastating news of the passing of one of the much loved members of the club, Peter Naylor. Peter was well admired by all at the club and received the honour of a life member with all he had done to keep the club going. It was an honour to play bowls with Peter and receive his mentorship, the line 'you only have to listen, son' will be remembered for all time. Rest in peace Peter you will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing you, til we meet again our friend. His funeral will be on Thursday, February 29, from 10am at the Assumption Church.
This is how the week rolled:
Sunday 18 February 2024
Rink four: Val Zylstra, Des Sanders and Noel Witney was up by 8 points by the 7 th (9-1) against Merle Stephens, Peter Drew and Allan Clark. Team Witney had the lead from the 3 rd end and never let it go to the end winning 23-14.
Rink five: Ian Hobson, Kevin Dwyer and Ron McGarry had a close match throughout against Beryl Flanagan, Sue Murray Peter Zylstra. The match came down to the last end as the scores were tied 10 all. Team Zylstra winning 11-10.
Rink six: Kerrie Eves, Glen Carter and Peter Ryan dominated the opposition of Gail Windsor, Ron Hogan and George Ballard. Team Ryan only allowed the opposition to score on three occasions to give them a lesson and won the match 22-4.
Tuesday 20 February 2024
Rink nine: Rob Thompson, John Banning and Paul Galvin missed the start to allow Robert Raithby, Kevin Arrow and Tim Pickstone to be 4-0 up by the 3 rd . Team Galvin fought back to level the match on the 9 th (7 all) and again on the 13 th (9 all). Team Galvin winning 21-10.
Rink ten: Ron Hogan and Peter Drew were in a battle against Glen Carter and Darryl Shurmer with the scores level on the 5 th (3 all), 13 th 11 all) and again on the 16 th (13 all). Team Drew pushed the score on the last three ends to take the win 19-18.
Rink eleven: John Toole, Mick Burke and Terry Burke were in trouble early being 8-1 down by the 4 th against Jake Shurmer, Peter Ryan and Noel Witney. It only took 20 ends for Team Witney to get the result they wanted winning 23-11.
Rink twelve: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Brian Hope was up by 10 points by the 10 th (17-7) against Kevin Dwyer, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry tried everything to gain the lead but went down in the end 28-15.
Rink thirteen: Dick Graham and Greg Hallett was level with the opposition of John Bosson and Peter Zylstra on the 15 th (12 all). Team Hallett made sure they had the goods to win winning the last five ends to take the match 29-16.
Rink fifteen: Geoff Thorne, Jim Clark and Russ McPherson was 10 all on the 12 th end against Ron Hollebone, Paul Jenkins and Max Elms. From there Team McPherson took charge of the match and took an easy win 26-12.
Saturday 24 February 2024
Rink two: John Mackey, Greg Hallett and Trevor Sharpham had a tough match against Jim Clark, Josh Roberson and Tim Pickstone. The scores were level on the 5 th (4 all), 10 th (10 all) and again on the 18 th (17 all). Team Pickstone was only three behind on the second last end but fell short going down 20- 19.
Rink three - Men's Major Minor Pairs: Peter Phegan and Dave Josh was in a bad spot being 15-1 down against Ron Hollebone and Peter Zylstra by the 7 th . Team Josh had to pull out all the stops and levelled the match on the 17 th (18 all). Team Josh winning the match 22-21.
Rink four - FINAL - Men's Triples: Geoff Thorne, John Crocker and Lacie Koszta was up 6-0 after 4 ends of play against tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush. The scores were level on the 15 th (15 all) and Team Bush was lucky to hold onto the lead to the end winning 24-23.
Rink five: John Toole and Allan Clark had a handy lead by the 10 th (13-2) against Glen Carter and Dennis Harvey. The scores were level on the 19 th (16 all) with two ends to play. Team Clark winning 21-16.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Danny Rochford and Darryl Shurmer made short work of the opposition of Kevin Dwyer, Jeff Adams and Max Elms. Team Shurmer lead most of the way to the end to win the match 31-17.
Rink seven: Bill Dawson, Des Sanders and Peter Drew opened the scoring against Ron Hogan, Robin Moore and Ron McGarry. No matter what Team Drew tried Team McGarry had the answers and ran away with the match 27-12.
Sunday 25 February 2024 - Men's Major Minors Pairs Championship
Rink two: Glen Carter and Tony Urza was 5 all after 7 ends of play against Greg Hallett and Trevor Sharpham. Things didn't go to plan for Team Sharpham who never saw double figures allowing Team Urza to take the win 17-9.
Rink three: Peter Phegan and Dave Josh had control of the match against Josh Roberson and Hugh Brennan. Team Josh had a narrow lead by the 8 th (9-8) but with no luck for Team Brennan the match was an easy win for Team Josh, 22-14.
Rink four: Jeff Adams and Allan Clark had total control of the match against Des Sanders and Noel Witney with a 21-9 lead by the 17 th . Team Clark did not faulter and made it look easy to win the match 22-15.
Rink five: Terry James and Glen Urza missed the start against Dick Graham and Max Elms who were 7-1 in the lead by the 5 th . Team Elms held all the aces and held out Team Urza on the last 5 ends to win the match 21-10.
This wraps up a busy week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
On a delightful Summer's afternoon playing for Lawn Bowls at the Greens On William, 28 Bowlers formed One game of Social Bowls and 4 Games of Social Triples.
Once again a big welcome to Michael Sewell and Alan Clark from Majellen, Robin Moore from NSW and our 5 Ladies members, who played today, Rhonda H, Kathy E, Kim T, Margaret M. and Sue M.
Game No. 1:
Beginning exceptionally well, Skip. Robert Lindsay, Daniel Prasad and Robin Moore, ( Welcome back, Robin.) were leading 15 shots to 5 shots after the 9th end against Skip. Ray Noonan, Paul Rapley and Barry McPherson, who were down 8 shots to 24 shots after the 17th end. Team Noonan then won the next 4 consecutive ends scoring 8 shots, but Team Lindsay were successful 24 shots to 16 shots over Team Noonan, after the 21st end.
Game No. 2:
After the Skip. Alan Clark, Ian Cunninghame and John McDonagh after the 6th end, were leading 8 shots to One shot over Skip. Kathy Evans, Robert Foster and Phillip Murray, who fought back to be just down 14 shots to 16 shots after the 15th end. Then by scoring 7 shots to 5 shots Team Clark won a good game 23 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end over Team Evans.
Game No. 3:
In this game there were 14 Single shots scored. Then after the 11th end Skip. Kevin Miller, Michael Hope and Robert Keating led 10 shots to 7 shots against Skip. Norm.Hayes, Rhonda Henry and Scott Bennett, who virtually took control of the game by winning 9 ends to One end. Finally, Team Hayes won 20 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end over Team Miller.
Game No. 4:
At the end of 5th end Skip. Robert Bourke, Jim Grives and Margaret Miller were leading 6 shots to 2 shots against Skip. Denis Oxley, Pat Duff and Michael Sewell from Majellan. Both teams doubled their scores with Team Bourke leading 12 shots to 4 shots after the 11th end. By scoring a handy 5 shots on the 13th end, Team Oxley were just down 11 shots to 12 shots, but, Team Bourke retaliated by scoring 5 shots to lead 17 shots to 11 shots after the 14th end, then they scored 5 shots to 3 shots, to win a great game 22 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end over Skip. Oxley. Now with her consistent Lead Bowling, Margaret was the " Bowler of the Game."
Game No. 5:
Beginning extremely well, Skip. Ian Shaw and Kim Turner, ( Who played a great game as lead,) were leading 18 shots to 3 shots after the 8th end against Skip. Paul Rodenhuis and Sue Merton, who then scored 7 shots to 8 shots, but Ian and Kim were too classy, winning 26 shots to 10 shots over Paul and Sue, after the 21st end.
Saturday, 24th February, 2024.
Another great Summer's afternoon for playing Lawn bowls at the Greens on William with One Game of Social Pairs and Three games of Social Triples.
Game No. 1:
This was an interesting game as Skip. Ian Shaw and Trevor Kellock were leading by 8 shots to 3 shots after the 6th end against Skip. Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis. Then after the13th end, Ian and Trevor, virtually had doubled the score being 16 shots to 7 shots over Daniel and Paul, who then finished the best scoring 9 shots to 4 shots, but, Ian and Trevor held on to be successful 20 shots to 16 shots over Daniel and Paul after the 21st end.
Game No. 2:
After the 5th end, Skip. Norm.Hayes, Paul Reece and Margaret Miller were leading 5 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Garry Hotham, Neville Townsend and David Beale, who were down 7 shots to 11 shots after the 13th end. Team Hotham then appeared to take control of the game as they scored 10 shots to Nil, to lead 17 shots to 11 shots after the 17th end. Then by scoring 3 shots to 2 shots, Team Hotham won 20 shots to 13 shots over Team Hayes after the 21st end.
Game No. 3:
By scoring 2 shots on the 8th end, Skip. Robert Bourke, Jim Grives and John McDonagh were leading 9 shots to 3 shots against Skip. Ray Noonan, Chris. Stafford and Phillip Murray, who scored a great 6 shots on the 9th end to draw level at 9 shots all. Team Noonan then won 5 consecutive ends to lead 18 shots to 10 shots after the 15th end. Both teams each scored 6 shots with Team Noonan being victorious after the 21st end, 25 shots to 16 shots over Team Bourke.
Game No. 4:
This was no doubt the "Game of the Afternoon," as on the 5th end, Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Kevin Miller and Annette McPherson scored One shot to level the scores at 6 shots all with Skip. Robert Lindsay, Paul Rapley and Michael Hope., who then won the next 7 consecutive ends to lead 15 shots to 6 shots over Team Bromfield, who scored a handy 5 shots to be down 11 shots to 15 shots after the 13th end. Then Team Lindsay won the next 4 consecutive ends to lead 21 shots to 11 shots after the17th end. By scoring 10 shots Team Bromfield drew level at 21 shots all after the 20th end with Team Lindsay, who then by scoring one shot on the 21st end went on to win a Magnificent Game of Lawn Bowls over Team Bromfield 22 shots to 21 shots.
Unfortunately, in the 4th game, there was an "Addition Mistake" in the scorecard on the 19th end and by Team Lindsay winning by One shot after the 21st end, the " Saturday Jackpot " was not won. As the " Jackpot Winning Number " was " Zero."
