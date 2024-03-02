Reader, bus driver, bagpipe player: Meet the multi-talented Mr Alexander | Tuned In

DONALD Alexander's love of and experience in journalism has led to him becoming one of 2MCE's most frequent volunteer presenters.
It started with the Talking Newspaper program, then the Bathurst Seymour Centre Show and now 2MCE Breakfast.
Originally from New Zealand, Donald moved to Bathurst to teach in the Communication discipline at Charles Sturt University some 15 years ago.
As a senior academic, he became aware of the diversity of 2MCE's programs, and for several years was the vice-chancellor's representative on the radio station's board.
His contact with 2MCE alerted him to a need for readers of the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily in the weekday Talking Newspaper program.
That program began in the 1970s, especially for people with a vision disability who wished to keep abreast of local news and events.
Each Wednesday, Donald and co-reader Monica Morse, another long-time volunteer, are on-air sharing the newspaper reading after the midday National Radio News.
Donald's next opportunity was to present the Bathurst Seymour Centre Show on Wednesday mornings.
This hour, from 11am, is a significant contributor to the aged care sector in the region, providing the community with information concerning people with a disability and their carers and the related services which are available to help them continue to live at home.
This involves interviewing staff of the Seymour Centre, playing music requests and occasionally having a guest in the studio on the CSU campus.
If you tune in to this program, you may hear Donald, Alan Taylor or Laurence Wardman as they share the schedule.
As an early riser, Donald volunteered to assist with 2MCE's Breakfast program. He now presents Thursday mornings.
This involves community interviews, community service announcements and playing a mix of music.
What music might you hear him play? When I tuned in, I heard recordings by Sting and the New Zealand Band Split Enz.
Like many of 2MCE's volunteers, Donald is involved in other community activities, including Bathurst Meals on Wheels.
He not only presents the Bathurst Seymour Centre Show, but is also on its management committee and drives its bus each week.
He helps with Cancer Council events and is on the Western Sydney University Medical School community program.
He also plays the bagpipes, having been a piper since a teenager, but has not (yet) played them on 2MCE.
