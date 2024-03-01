Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I believe a public meeting is needed regarding problems at the hospital | Letter

By Greg Standen
March 1 2024 - 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Health Services Action Group member Warren Aubin and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole have gone public with their concerns that Panorama Clinic will be moved temporarily to Orange while Bathurst Hospital is redeveloped.
Bathurst Health Services Action Group member Warren Aubin and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole have gone public with their concerns that Panorama Clinic will be moved temporarily to Orange while Bathurst Hospital is redeveloped.

RE: Fears unit will be moved: Call for assurances on mental health services (February 28, p1).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.