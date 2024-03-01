I believe a public meeting is needed regarding problems at the hospital | Letter

RE: Fears unit will be moved: Call for assurances on mental health services (February 28, p1).
When are the people in the Bathurst, Oberon, Lithgow and Blayney local government areas going to fight for the mental health unit at the hospital?
To help the staff be successful with the outcomes of the client, the most important thing is getting support from your family, foster parents and guardians.
Ever since the end of World War Two, Orange has benefited 100 per cent more than Bathurst.
To put words in action, I call on the mayor to call a public meeting urgently regarding the car park and Panorama Clinic at the hospital.
The late mayor of Bathurst Ann Ashwood (ALP) called a public meeting regarding urgent problems at the hospital.
If the people care about loved ones who are in hospital or Panorama Clinic, we can win.
It is called solidarity.
