Two people treated for injuries after crash along the Great Western Highway

TWO people have been treated at the scene of a motor vehicle accident along the Great Western Highway in Bathurst.
At about 11:40am on Saturday, March 2, 2024, NSW Ambulance were called to the scene of a two-car crash on the Sydney Road near Bunnings.
The Western Advocate understands two males were treated at the scene; one elderly man and one teenager, who was assessed for a leg injury.
One of the patients has since been taken by road to Bathurst Base Hospital.
A number of police units and fire crews were also at the scene, as well as the State Emergency Service.
More to come.
