Cricket community comes together to support Egberts

HE'S hit his share of boundaries over a long career with City Colts but now Matt Egberts is aiming to hit cancer for six as well.
Egberts' club has launched a fundraiser to support his upcoming surgery to remove new cancers that have shown up in his liver, and the wider Bathurst cricket community have rallied to help.
The Colts batter previously battled against bowel cancer since September of 2022 and had been given a clean bill of health in January this year before the new cancers showed up during his regular checkup scans.
The former Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade premiership winner will have liver surgery at Nepean Hospital on March 18.
The money raised will go towards medical costs as well as supporting Egberts during his two months' absence from work following the surgery.
The thing that's blown City Colts president Brad Molenkamp away during the fundraising efforts has been the support he's seen from beyond his own club.
"We're approaching this as a cricket community, rather than just as a club, and we've seen people from other clubs to offer up ideas and support for fundraising," he said.
"That's really heartwarming to see. We get out there and have a crack on the field, where there's often historical likes and dislikes out there, but at the end of the day this is something that can bring the sporting community together."
Egberts is a valued batter at Colts, originally starting out in third grade before becoming a full-time second grade player from 2018-18 onwards.
At the time of his 40th birthday, two years ago, Egberts had racked up close to 3,500 runs for City Colts across all competitions.
His most memorable knock in that time was his 189 he scored against St Pat's Old Boys in round two of the 2018-19 second grade season.
He'd follow that up with another century against the Bathurst Bushrangers just two rounds later.
Molkenkamp said Egberts is a player who embodies all the traits of the perfect clubman, and that everyone has been quick to lend their support to him and his family.
"He's been a loyal guy and he's such a hard worker, both on and off the cricket field," he said.
"He's a reliable player who's passionate about living and passionate about his cricket. He's shown enormous resilience and bravery."
So far the campaign has raised a little over $1,500.
Egberts' GoFundMe campaign can be accessed at gofund.me/e187310b.
Colts will also be raising money at their golf day on May 5, with any interested parties - from both within and outside the club - asked to get in contact with Mal Robbins at 0457 155 211 or malrobins1965@gmail.com.
