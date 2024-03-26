Waiting seven years shouldn't be 'normal': seeking endometriosis answers

EXPERIENCING pain and discomfort, and having to wait years for some sort of answer is what a Bathurst university lecturer is trying to address to help young women of the future.
Endometriosis can be incredibly debilitating, and it's a long road before women even reach a diagnosis, let alone begin finding forms of pain management that work for them.
But, Bathurst resident and Charles Sturt University senior lecturer in exercise science Tegan Hartmann is hoping to uncover some answers to help future generations.
And with the help of women around Australia who are happy to participate in a study, like Orange resident Tegan Taylor, Ms Hartmann is confident she can find some answers.
It took seven years for Ms Taylor to find a doctor to really investigate why she was experiencing pain, discomfort and other symptoms.
And it's not uncommon for endometriosis to go undiagnosed for a number of years.
This is exactly why Ms Taylor jumped at the opportunity to be part of Ms Hartmann's study, which will look at the correlation between exercise and endometriosis.
With the hope of raising awareness, finding answers, and helping the females of the future.
"I think the biggest challenges for me have been advocacy and being taken seriously," Ms Taylor said.
"It's just been a constant series of blockages and almost gaslighting in a way, saying the symptoms I was experiencing were just normal and everyone is fine so you're kind of expected to be fine.
"I think I have struggled a lot with getting information that has been able to help with symptom management. It's definitely getting better now and I'm sure it will continue to get better, but the more information that gets out there the better.
"It's not the doctors' faults either, they're basing their knowledge on what research has been done. So it's one thing at a time."
The first part of the study has commenced, which is asking women living with endometriosis to participate in an online survey.
Ms Hartmann said the survey is looking at what women's perceptions of exercise are when they're living with endometriosis.
And the survey will help her and the team - Dr Danielle Girard and Dr Georgia Wingfield - understand whether there's any correlation between exercising/not exercising and symptom management.
Based on research conducted for other chronic illnesses, Dr Hartmann believes the right kind of exercise could be beneficial for symptom management.
"We know that endometriosis causes quite significant symptoms, one of those being pain, and we want to know if that pain prevents them from engaging in exercise," Dr Hartmann said.
"A lot of other research in other chronic pain conditions is that exercise is really beneficial, but for endometriosis there's very minimal research about exercise."
Ms Hartmann said anyone willing to be part of the study will be a huge help, and taking part in the online survey doesn't mean you have to participate further when the study progresses.
