Chifley Police District's newest officers ready to 'help the community'

THEY both had the same job and grew up in the big smoke, but now Chifley Police District two newest officers are ready to hit the ground running in their new career.
Probationary constables Chris McConnell and Brock Bortolus began their policing careers on Monday, March 4, and while they're both starting at the Bathurst Police Station, the latter of the two will ultimately be based out of Lithgow.
While both grew up in western Sydney and were mechanics prior to joining the police force, both are eager to get to know a region unfamiliar to them.
"I'm new here, first time I've been here, so I'm looking forward to learning the area," Constable McConell said.
"I'm keen to help the community and keep them safe."
Constable Bortolus said he's keen to "make a difference".
"I wanted a good, solid career and to help people as well," he said.
"I'm excited to get in there and see a different part of NSW."
The new police officers are two of 158 new probationary constables that graduated from the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, March 1.
Of the graduating class, 112 were men and 46 were women, and there were also five police dogs and their handlers who have graduated from an intensive training program.
Bathurst MP and Shadow Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said he was excited to welcome the new police officers stationed within the Chifley Police District.
"I'm proud to welcome the new recruits into the NSW Police Force, who have taken up the incredibly challenging but rewarding responsibility of serving and protecting the people of NSW," he said.
"This is an exciting time for all graduates who now embark on a new era of their career.
"Graduation couldn't have come at a better time with these probationary constables helping to strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class police force."
All new recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and, starting March 4, will complete 12 months of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
