'It just wasn't our day': Rain, Redbacks keeps Colts short of finals

THE task for City Colts was one within their capabilities: Score 239 runs in a full day with nine wickets in hand to secure a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals spot.
Then rain got in the way - as did some strong bowling from their opponents Bathurst City - and the dream was over.
Redbacks would keep Colts 46 runs short of their 8-247 declared at the Sportsground.
Daniel Casey tried his best to get his side home, scoring 91, but said it was a week earlier where Colts' finals hopes took a major hit.
"It just wasn't our day. The Saturday before we dropped a lot of catches, which probably let them get 50 to 100 more than what they should have," he said.
"I dropped a couple of those. We probably dropped six easy catches and maybe another couple more that were a bit tougher. That killed us.
"We were one wicket down coming into Saturday but only needed around three runs an over so we were getting set to bat all day and pick them off a run at a time."
That plan had to change when rain prevented the teams from taking to the field on time.
After nearly two hours of lost cricket it forced Colts to up their run rate and take more risks when they resumed the day at 1-8.
"That meant we needed to score closer to five or six an over from the start, and because of the rain that wicket wasn't good to bat on. To their credit though they bowled really well all day," Casey said.
"They didn't give too many freebies and they set good fields. I thought we batted well, given the conditions out there. I got the bulk of them but the other boys all chipped in.
"The run rate got up to around seven an over and at that point we were already five down."
Casey came in with the score at 2-24 and was able to stay out in the middle until his dismissal made it 8-188.
Redbacks also came into the match with a chance of reaching finals with an outright win, but when St Pat's Old Boys wrapped up first innings points early against Orange City those plans were already foiled by the end of day one.
Still, Bathurst City came into the day determined to end the season on a high.
Clint Moxon wrapped up a brilliant season for the Redbacks with another five wicket haul, taking 5-58, including the prize wicket of Casey.
Casey himself also wrapped up a great all-round campaign for Colts with his near-century but naturally wishes it could have lasted for two more matches.
"It's disheartening because making the semis would have been a big effort from the club after losing Josh Toole and David Rogerson this year," he said.
"We picked up Greg Donaldson, who was great for us this year, and Connor Kearney from the UK. It was great having those fresh faces there, and if we'd made the semis it would have been a huge effort.
"I'm 40 now and I know I don't have too much longer left in me so it was nice to be able to step up a bit this year, particularly on the bowling side of things.
"I tore my calf muscle but we had the bye so I only missed two rounds of cricket and I wasn't sure whether I'd get back this season. Henry Shoemark's been on one foot now for probably the last two years, so seeing guys like him putting the club first I just couldn't stay off any longer.
"It's great to know that you can still perform and do your bit for the team. I'll keep playing first grade for as long as I can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.