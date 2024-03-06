'A major impact': Clancy Motors fears consequences of new fuel efficiency rules

CLANCY Motors dealer-principal Michael Pentecost says a soon-to-be-introduced new vehicle efficiency standard might lead to the business having to reduce its support for local community and sporting groups.
"It's really going to have a major impact on how we look and what we do," he said this week as the Sydney Road operation hosted Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie.
Ms McKenzie - the shadow minister for infrastructure and transport - said it was "fantastic to be back in Bathurst", but had none of the same enthusiasm for the change to the vehicle efficiency rules.
The standard is due to start on January 1, 2025.
The federal Albanese Government says car companies will be given targets for average emissions per kilometre from new - not used - vehicles sold.
The new standard will "deliver more vehicles to Australia with the latest engine and design technologies to ensure lower fuel bills, meaning bigger savings at the petrol pump," according to the government.
The government says suppliers will still be able to sell any vehicle type they choose, "but they'll need to sell more fuel-efficient models to offset any less efficient models they sell".
One of the options for a manufacturer that sells more polluting vehicles than its target will be to pay a penalty.
Ms McKenzie says the looming introduction of the standard is an "appalling betrayal by the Albanese Government which is going to have significant and far-reaching impacts on businesses such as Michael's and other dealers right throughout the country".
She says the standard will make new vehicles more expensive and encourage Australians to hold on to their current vehicle longer.
She also says electric vehicles - which the standard is partly designed to bring to Australia in greater numbers - are not practical for those living in the country.
"There is not an EV on the market that can tow the horse float, the jet ski, the caravan, the trailer; that actually can allow you to put your family and your work stuff in the one vehicle and get around," she said.
"And because we don't live in a capital city, we need to have confidence that the car we drive can get us from A to B, even if that is 600 kilometres away."
She said the Albanese Government was saying that the standard would not have an impact on the price of cars.
"But the reality is it will," Ms McKenzie said.
She said the most popular new car in the country, the Ford Ranger, would "cost an additional $17,000 per vehicle" because of the fuel emissions standard.
The Albanese Government, for its part, says there is no evidence to suggest that the standard will increase vehicle prices.
Mr Pentecost said only three per cent of Clancy Motors' financial year-to-date sales "have been in EV categories" - and that was not based just on a lack of availability.
"It's really driven by what people want to drive and what they need to drive for their work choice, their leisure choice, day-to-day running," he said.
"My son played football out here and we'd go to Forbes, Mudgee, Dubbo for different games.
"Hybrid is a bit of an option, but EV isn't fit for purpose for those distances."
He said Australia does "need to move towards a more efficient motor industry, but where we sit now, the high majority of the cars that we sell in the SUV, and in the utes, would incur the higher tax [through the standard]".
The introduction of the efficiency standard, he said, is "going to put a big risk on what we do, how we do it, the money we invest in charities and supporting local social events, community events, sporting teams, eisteddfods".
Ms McKenzie said the Coalition is "absolutely supporting a low emissions transport future" and it is her job to develop "that policy before the next election".
"All options need to be on the table, not just EVs," she said.
