Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'A major impact': Clancy Motors fears consequences of new fuel efficiency rules

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLANCY Motors dealer-principal Michael Pentecost says a soon-to-be-introduced new vehicle efficiency standard might lead to the business having to reduce its support for local community and sporting groups.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.