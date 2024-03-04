Woman attempts to bring heroin into correctional centre

A 34-year-old Dubbo woman was caught trying to take heroin into Bathurst Correctional Centre for an inmate she was visiting.
Samantha Knight, of Wheelers Lane Dubbo, pleaded guilty to attempt to bring prohibited drug or plant into place of detention on Wednesday, February 28, at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state Knight attempted to take two drugs into Bathurst Correctional Centre between 9.30am and 10.40am on December 3, 2023.
Knight attempted to hide heroin in her bra, but it was picked up as she passed through the metal detectors.
Knight was then searched before she hesitantly handed the drugs to the correctional officers.
The drugs were going to be given to the inmate she was visiting.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told Knight this was a serious offence.
"Detention and correctional centres are secure facilities and for you to bring not one but two significant drugs in, breaks the integrity of the security of the facility," he said.
"There was clearly some degree of planning because you were wearing layers of clothes, and while the drugs didn't end up with the inmate they did get brought into the centre."
Knight was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month conditional release order.
