Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Let's pay tribute to these pillars of our communities | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
March 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging everyone to celebrate the women in their life this International Women's Day.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging everyone to celebrate the women in their life this International Women's Day.

THIS week we celebrate all women across the Bathurst electorate and around the world as part of International Women's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.