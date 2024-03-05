Against all odds: The Hartley businesses adapting to highway problems

REGULAR closures of the Great Western Highway are having a detrimental effect on businesses in Hartley as the duplication of sections of the road continues.
Road data revealed the highway between Penrith and Lithgow has been closed in both directions 40 times over the past five years, while alternative route the Bells Line of Road has been shut 13 times.
The Lolly Bug owner Sharon Tofler said she has seen a number of highway closures in recent times.
"There's been so many accidents over the last few months, and it kind of stops everything once that happens," she said.
Ms Tofler said the chances of anybody visiting her business are reduced once the highway comes to a standstill.
"Once traffic starts to build up, people don't want to get off the highway because they're worried about getting back on again," she said.
Ms Tofler said she hopes that once roadworks are completed at Little Hartley, where 2.4 kilometres of the highway is being duplicated, it will reduce a major hazard for customers travelling east who wish to enter her car park.
"The traffic turning in from the west, to turn in and have people behind you, it's downright scary," Ms Tofler said.
"You're just actually sitting, hoping the traffic behind you will see you.
"Over the years, there's definitely been a few people that have been rear-ended as a result of turning in here."
HARTLEY Fresh and Cafe manager Tara Gracey said the closures of the highway and ongoing roadworks have had some positive elements, but the business continues to feel the effects.
"If it's [highway closure] down the mountain, people do pull in; they will eat and wait for it to clear off. So it's a 50/50 situation," Ms Gracey said.
"But, overall, it's definitely affected our business as less people are stopping by.
"Another issue is that people are confused with the roadworks, and there's not a lot of signage, so they're just driving straight past, or it's too late [for them to see the entry]"
A PROPOSED tunnel from Little Hartley to Blackheath, which the NSW Coalition had championed but which NSW Labor has criticised for being only partly funded, had been a major element to the highway duplication.
It looks unlikely to go ahead under the new Minns state government.
Ms Tofler said she is disappointed the tunnel isn't happening and it renders the works being undertaken at Hartley as "pointless".
"It's just such a waste to have this going ahead without that [the tunnel] happening, because it's not going to make any difference to what I see as the biggest problem, which is the Sunday afternoon gridlock," she said.
"It's so sad to see what's happening: bridges and concrete. It's quite sad to look at. It's progress but, again, it seems pointless at the moment.
"I can't see the tunnel going ahead for years and years and years."
