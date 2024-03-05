Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Against all odds: The Hartley businesses adapting to highway problems

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 6 2024 - 10:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hartley Fresh and Cafe manager Tara Gracey. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Hartley Fresh and Cafe manager Tara Gracey. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

REGULAR closures of the Great Western Highway are having a detrimental effect on businesses in Hartley as the duplication of sections of the road continues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.