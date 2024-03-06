Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ready to make your trade mark? Library will hold a special event for women this Friday

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 7 2024 - 10:53am, first published March 6 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ARE you a woman interested in trades?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.