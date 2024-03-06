Ready to make your trade mark? Library will hold a special event for women this Friday

ARE you a woman interested in trades?
Learn more about the opportunities which are open to you at a special International Women's Day event being held at Bathurst Library.
The library says it is celebrating International Women's Day with empowering events that will include thought-provoking discussions streamed live from the Sydney Opera House.
Library services manager Patou Clerc said Skillset will present a free workshop on Friday, March 8 for women interested in exploring careers in trades.
"The Connecting Women to Trades workshop will run from 10.15am to midday and attendees will receive practical assistance with resumes and job applications from a career development consultant," Ms Clerc said.
"Bring a laptop or a copy of your resume for personalised one-on-one support."
Morning tea will be provided.
On Sunday, March 10, Bathurst Library will also live-stream four sessions from the All About Women Festival direct from the Sydney Opera House.
"We invite you to sit back in the comfy library chairs and enjoy these thought-provoking discussions. Bluetooth headphones will be provided for optimal sound quality," Ms Clerc said.
The four live-streamed sessions are:
"We're excited to collaborate with Skillset in providing women in our community with essential resources and guidance to explore trade career pathways," Ms Clerc said.
"And it is so good that technology enables us to attend and be inspired by the All About Women Festival from Bathurst Library.
"Join us as we honour International Women's Day and celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women everywhere."
Bookings for both events are essential. Call 6333 6281 to reserve your spot.
