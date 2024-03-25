Could Bathurst host a second NRL game at Carrington Park in 2025?

Could Bathurst host two NRL games in 2025?
Well the temporary closure of Penrith Panthers' home ground next year could lead to the city nabbing an extra game.
In 2025, Panthers Stadium will be unavailable as it undergoes a $307 million upgrade to modernise the venue and boost the capacity.
While the club intends to be based at CommBank Stadium, the home of arch-rivals Parramatta Eels, during that time, there's a possibility the club may look elsewhere to play games.
ACM, the owner of this masthead, understands Mudgee is all but guaranteed to host the Panthers next year in a one-off deal, on top of the one game already confirmed for Bathurst.
Bathurst Regional Council was contacted about the possibility of Carrington Park hosting two NRL matches in 2025 and a spokesperson said a decision would only be made after "due consideration".
"As yet no discussions have been held with the Penrith Panthers about a second game being hosted in Bathurst," the spokesperson said.
"A decision on whether Bathurst was to host a second game, or not, would only be made after due consideration of the proposal for such an event."
Panthers' current deal with Bathurst Regional Council is to play one home game in the city until at least 2028, following the signing of a new 10-year agreement back in 2017.
The extension of the agreement continued a partnership that began in 2014, with the deal only not going ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NRL is set to return to Bathurst next month, as the three-time reigning premiers Panthers clash with the Wests Tigers on Saturday, April 20, in what is a rematch of last year's fixture in the Central West city.
