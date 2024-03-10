Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

These were the trains that operated by the letter | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A special souvenir envelope marking the end of an era.
A special souvenir envelope marking the end of an era.

FEW Bathurstians would be aware that, more than 30 years ago, most of the letters and parcels for the Postmaster General's (PMG) post office were transported by steam train and, later, diesels. Prior to this time, there was a room for PMG staff working on the Travelling Post Offices (TPOs) on the countless mail trains, which meant that a special railway carriage allowed the mail to be sorted on the way to the next station.

There were designated mail trains that ran around NSW, travelling from station to station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.