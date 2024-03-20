Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Deep roots dating back to colonial settlers: Ted Jones' legacy will live on

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RICH family history in the Bathurst region dating right back to the gold rush years is only part of Edward "Ted" Jones' story.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.