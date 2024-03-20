Deep roots dating back to colonial settlers: Ted Jones' legacy will live on

A RICH family history in the Bathurst region dating right back to the gold rush years is only part of Edward "Ted" Jones' story.
With significant ties to The Grange - an estate established by founding colonial settlers in Bathurst - and the Brooke Moore Centre - originally built in the mid-1800s as a Methodist Parsonage - Mr Jones' family roots run deeply in the Bathurst region.
While his grandfather was born in Sofala - the son of Irish immigrants who ran Coyles Hotel in Hill End - Mr Jones was born in Sydney in August 1932.
In his early 20s he met a young women named Lorraine, who was originally a Forbes girl, and the young couple were married in 1956 at Lorraine's family's property in Forbes on the Lachlan River.
The newlyweds then continued to live in Sydney, where they had two sons; Toby and Campbell.
To provide for his family, and even before the kids came along, Mr Jones worked as a textile importer.
He had a very fascinating career, involving opening up trade with Japan in the 1950s, and then with China.
He and his wife were even invited to The Canton Fair in 1971 - a huge exhibition showcasing international trade - making them some of the earliest foreigners to visit Communist China.
Their visit was so significant an article was done in Women's Weekly magazine.
Mr Jones' second career was as a farmer, where he became a pioneer in the modern sheep industry, championing Australian lamb with the Jumbuck scheme.
This eventually led to the emergence of larger lambs, and while at the time this was met with great resistance, today the heavy-weight lamb is considered the industry standard.
Mr Jones' farming life only developed further when the family moved to the Bathurst region in 1978.
When his wife's Aunt Freda - who had owned The Grange since 1965 - died, and as she had no children of her own, the property was left to Lorraine and her brother.
They were also left a residence in William Street, now known as the Brooke Moore Centre, as Freda was married to Dr Brooke Moore, who's home and surgery was on the corner of William and Keppel Streets.
The Jones family bought the other half to both properties in order to preserve the significant history of both estates, and their efforts were not in vain.
Both places are still a huge part of Bathurst's history.
After taking over The Grange, the Jones family welcomed many a guest to their property, with the homestead still remaining pretty much the same today as it was when it was built around 200 years ago.
And the same can be said for the property on William Street, which has maintained its heritage and architecture while being redeveloped to keep up with modern society.
This balancing act of repurposing the old with new life is still seen today in a number of Bathurst businesses, including The Church Bar, Webb and Co, Tremain's Mill and The Wool Store.
Mr Jones lived an amazing 91-year life, surrounded by his loved ones for the majority of that time at The Grange until his death on February 12, 2024.
Mr Jones has left behind his children and grandchildren, who will continue to honour his legacy through the generations to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.