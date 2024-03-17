Woman gets 'aggro' and tries to fight man outside of a shopping centre

A WOMAN who "got aggro" at a shopping centre and tried to start a fight has told a court she realises she should've just walked away.
Tegan Theobald-Smith, 25, of Perrier Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on March 5, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to common assault and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state the victim and a witness were at the Foodworks shopping centre in Kelso just before 9am on December 14, 2023 when Theobald-Smith walked by.
As Theobald-Smith got closer to the victim, she barged into him with her shoulder and kept walking.
Then, as she was leaving the store, she muttered an offensive term to him under her breath to the victim and witness.
After the victim said to "keep your mouth shut", Theobald-Smith asked if "you wanna go? Come outside" as she grabbed his arm.
The victim declined, so Theobald-Smith left.
The court heard later that day the victim and witness went to Bathurst Police Station about the incident.
Officers got CCTV footage from the store before they went and arrested Theobald-Smith at her home.
While in custody, she declined to have an interview with police, who found she had breached an AVO as a result of the exchanges.
A self-represented Theobald-Smith told the court she had allegedly been threatened by the victim and "got aggro" when she should've "just ignored it".
"I can't overlook [how you behaved]. This carries a jail sentence, I'm not doing that but you need to step away," Magistrate Alex Mijovich said.
Theobald-Smith was convicted of both charges and fined $1000.
