Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Lucky escape for pilot after emergency landing at Glanmire

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 8 2024 - 9:48pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PILOT has had a lucky escape after an emergency landing in a paddock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.