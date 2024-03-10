Bathurst clubs deliver an instant classic in Australia Cup battle

ANY contest between rivals Panorama FC and Bathurst 75 FC is must-see viewing - but neither side could have predicted that they would play out an instant classic on Saturday.
The Bathurst clubs found themselves locked in a two hour struggle in their Australia Cup clash, eventually culminating in a Panorama penalty shoot out win.
The Goats forced extra-time with a last second goal to make it 3-all and then came from behind once again during the additional half hour's play to take the game into a shoot out.
Panorama prevailed 4-3 in the shoot out to stay alive in the nationwide knockout competition.
Panorama and 75 had less than a one percent chance of drawing each other in the second round of the competition.
They made the rare occurrence a game to remember at Proctor Park.
The game reached peak madness over its final 10 minutes of regular time, where each team found the back of the net twice.
"It was definitely a great way to start the year. It was an outrageously small chance of us playing each other, and for it to be a team that each party was familiar with was really good," Panorama captain Paul Long said.
"I actually gave away a penalty around the 85th minute, which they scored from. Then we scored, then they scored and we scored right at the end. We were all pretty tired by that stage."
Panorama's Jaiden Culbert completed his brace early in the second half to give his side a 2-1 advantage.
It was that penalty against Long, and the ensuing successful shot from Jack Press, that forced Panorama to dig a little deeper at the back end of the match.
"It was an absolute rollercoaster. It would have been an amazing game to watch from the sideline, for a neutral anyway," Long said.
"We were in the driver's seat before that penalty in the second half which tied things up at 2-all. Jack Press got on the end of one to complete his hat trick but we got one through Alex Elliott right at the end.
"It was such a huge show of character from our guys and we showed off our depth as well. We had guys coming on who were able to have a major impact on the game."
The result didn't go their way at the end of a gruelling two hours of football but Bathurst 75 had their reasons to feel buoyed by their efforts.
With no trial games leading up to the Australia Cup tie co-coach Mark Comerford said that his side's performance in the hot conditions still gives the club confidence ahead of the upcoming Western Premier League season.
"We hadn't played a game at all. We'd had a few training sessions but no games. We had a few players out, the weather was hot and Panorama had been away to Wollongong the week before," he said.
"A lot of my guys played the full 120 minutes and they were hurting and struggling to run, and there were a lot of their guys in the same boat."
Comerford felt his side were stronger in the opening half, and that carrying a lead at the break could have swayed things to their favour by the full-time whistle.
"We scored early and probably should have had a few more before they scored their first," he said.
"We had some really good chances that normally we would have finished. Missing those kept them in the game.
"With that goal we got in injury time of the second half [to make it 3-2] we should have been able to manage that final minute but we didn't defend the corner well enough.
"We could have got it out of reach at half-time if we took our early chances but that's how it goes sometimes."
Panorama will travel to take on the winner of the Roselands FC versus Hurstville City FC tie at a date to be decided (between March 19 to 21).
