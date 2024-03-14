Spread the word to make sure our seniors enjoy the festival fun | State politics

CELEBRATIONS kicked off this week as part of the largest seniors' festival in the southern hemisphere.
The two-week, statewide event, which officially began on Monday, aims to recognise our older generations' contributions.
More than 500,000 people take part in the event in NSW each year and this year's theme is "Reach Beyond".
Our seniors are such a valued part of our community and we can't do enough to thank them for the knowledge and achievements they have passed down through generations.
There are a range of events across the local community as part of the two-week festival, including art classes, fitness and live music, as well as events that can be accessed online, so you can join in on the fun no matter where you live.
I encourage everyone to get in touch with their grandparents, parents, friends or neighbours and spread the word to make sure all seniors can take advantage of these fantastic two weeks.
Let's celebrate our seniors and show them how much we value them - because they deserve it.
The 2024 NSW Seniors' Festival started on Monday, March 11 and will run to Sunday, March 24.
For more information, visit www.nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival
SCHOOL holidays are just around the corner and families from across the region will be looking for fun activities over the break.
Applications are open for not-for-profit organisations and local governments looking for assistance in funding a school holiday program.
The Holiday Break program gives young people in regional NSW opportunities to connect, socialise, learn new skills and have fun at free activities, including sport and recreation camps, creative activities and more during the school holidays.
Applicants can now apply for grants of up to $7000 to deliver activities in winter and/or spring.
For more information, head to www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/office-for-regional-youth-holiday-break-program
