Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Spread the word to make sure our seniors enjoy the festival fun | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
March 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with John Hollis, Brian Cowan, Kaye Price and Rowee Stair from Belgravia Leisure, is encouraging everyone to get involved in the NSW Seniors' Festival.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with John Hollis, Brian Cowan, Kaye Price and Rowee Stair from Belgravia Leisure, is encouraging everyone to get involved in the NSW Seniors' Festival.

CELEBRATIONS kicked off this week as part of the largest seniors' festival in the southern hemisphere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.