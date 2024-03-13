Stan television show returning to the Central West for season 2 of 'beloved' show

A sleepy Central West town will be transported back to the 1950s once again after a co-production between Stan and BBC got renewed for season two.
In May 2022 it was announced that six episode drama series Ten Pound Poms would film in Carcoar and other areas of the Blayney Shire.
Season one of the show followed a group of Brits leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.
The Central West was used as the backdrop for their new home and it appears that will be the case for season two after it was confirmed filming would take place in Carcoar on March 11 and March 12.
Danny Brocklehurst is the writer, creator and executive producer of Ten Pound Poms and was delighted by the show's "positive response".
"We tapped into a little known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip," he said.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."
Season two will introduce new characters, including the Skinner family, fresh off the boat from Ireland and the "unscrupulous land-lord" Benny Bates.
Those tuning into the show can expect to see some familiar faces as well.
Prior to the filming in Carcoar, a call-out for extras aged between 18-80 was put out to various community Facebook pages.
The paid roles asked for anyone living within an hour's drive of Carcoar who did not have any "obvious tattoos or modern hair cuts or styles".
Stan's chief content officer, Cailah Scobie looked forward to partnering with both the BBC and Eleven again.
"Ten Pound Poms is another example of Stan's commitment to authentic Australian screen stories which resonate with audiences across Australia and around the globe," she said.
"We are so excited to welcome back our beloved characters alongside the new cast in their search for the Australian dream."
Series one of Ten Pound Poms was awarded two Golden Nymphs at the 62nd Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival for best Series, and best actor, for Warren Brown's portrayal of Terry Roberts.
