Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Stan television show returning to the Central West for season 2 of 'beloved' show

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
March 13 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sleepy Central West town will be transported back to the 1950s once again after a co-production between Stan and BBC got renewed for season two.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.